Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of his 1980 movie 'Hum Paanch' as he celebrates 44 years of the film.

On Thursday, Anil posted a picture on Instagram Story and wrote, "It's been 44 years since the release of Hum Paanch! A film close to my heart, as I had the honor of being the casting director for this masterpiece. Directed by the legendary Mr.Bapu and produced under our banner, S.K. Films, it remains a milestone in Indian cinema."

The throwback picture features Anil, Shabana Azmi, Sanjay Kapoor, Deepti Naval and Gulshan Grover.

Directed by Bapu and produced by Anil Kapoor's filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor, 'Hum Paanch' featured Anil and Deepti in a cameo role.

Other actors like Sanjeev Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar and Amrish Puri were also cast in the film.

The film was an adaption of the epic Mahabharata and was a super hit at the box office at that time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be seen in his upcoming film 'Subedaar'.

He shared the first look of the film in collaboration with Prime Video on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

The poster shows the intense look of the 'Animal' actor, giving fans a glimpse of his intriguing role.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "A special day calls for a special announcement! #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon."

'Subedaar' features Radhikka Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

In this action drama, 'Subedaar' Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers. (ANI)

