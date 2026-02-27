Mysore (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): A Congress worker, KP Bhagyaraj, in the Mysore District party Committee has written a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to appoint Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the Chief Minister of the state.

In a letter addressed to Kharge, KP Bhagyaraj appealed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership to consider Shivakumar's "sacrifice and contribution" to the party and elevate him to the top post in Karnataka.

The letter stated, "...The future of the Congress party is in your hands. For this reason, for the future of the Congress party in the state and the survival of the workers, you should immediately make DK Shivakumar the Chief Minister because you know what DK Shivakumar sacrificed for the survival of the Congress party and for the protection of the Congress party."

The letter states that Shivakumar played a crucial role in safeguarding Congress governments during times of political instability in other states.

"For example, when the Congress government of Vilas Rao Dehmukh in Maharashtra was on the verge of collapse, the Congress government in Maharashtra remained intact due to the handiwork of Honorable DK Shivakumar," the letter read.

It also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responsible for his imprisonment in Tihar Jail following investigations by central agencies. "In recent years, the BJP sent Honorable DK Shivakumar to Tihar Jail after thwarting the BJP's machinations to defeat Ahmed Patil of Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha elections. You also know that in such a situation, he sacrificed his life and stood in the defense of the Congress party," Bhagyaraj wrote in the letter.

Bhagyaraj credited Shivakumar's tenure as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president for steadying the party's position in the state, stating that it was due to him that the party wa able secure a decisive mandate of 136 seats in the last Assembly elections.

"I also know that his sacrifice, effort, resources accumulated for the party and the organisation around the state and the party in Karnataka, he was one of the reasons why the Congress got 136 seats in the last elections. You know this truth, the high command knows it, and the people of this state know it," the letter stated.

He further added, "Therefore, what I am thinking about is that DK Shivakumar, who worked as the party president, should be made the Chief Minister as soon as possible. I hereby request you, as a Congress worker, to do my utmost to make him the Chief Minister."

The current Karnataka Chief Minister is Siddaramaiah, while Shivakumar serves as the Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)

