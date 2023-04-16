Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Days after observing Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the 30 years of 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', a film directed by late Satish. The film did not have a glorious run at the box office but was made with all heart.

Sharing shots and stills from the movie, Anil wrote in the caption, "A film that might have not done well at the box office but was made with all heart...directed by my friend Satish...30 years ago....the songs and the train robbery were brilliantly shot by my friend... I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one! #30yearsofRoopKiRaniChoronKaRaja

Also Read | Beyonce Rents Europe's Largest Indoor Arena to Rehearse for Upcoming World Tour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrF3qLPPJ0e/

Anil shared a frame which is inhabited by Satish, director Shekhar Kapur, Boney Kapoor, and Sridevi alongside the actor. Anil shared two frames from the movie, in which a pigeon is seen on his shoulder. Another frame captures the lead couple of the film, Anil and Sridevi.

Also Read | Lewis Capaldi Says His Mum Still Does His Laundry After He Ended Up Shrinking His Designer Clobber.

Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever and Jackie Shroff were also part of this movie.

Reacting to Anil's post, Richa Chadha wrote, "Watched it in the hall as a 7 yo with my folks as a reward! Was an unbeatable fan for Mr India and wanted to see my favourite pair unite. Bought the cassette, (loved chu chu ka murabba), the train scene and so much more. Was an ambitious film for the time as well. Thank you for the entertainment! Bicchde sabhi baari baari #Sridevi #SatishKaushik thank you for the memories."

A few days back, Anupam Kher organized a musical night to celebrate the birth anniversary of Satish Kaushik. Anil was called on stage to share fond memories of his beloved friend. But the actor could not help shedding tears and cried profusely. Pictures and videos from the evening surfaced online. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)