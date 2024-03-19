Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor is on a roll. After 'Animal' and 'Fighter', he is set to star in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

The official announcement was made on Tuesday at Prime Video's event in Mumbai.

In the poster, Anil can be seen in intense in a shirt-and-trouser look, holding a riffle in his hands.

The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

"In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

Meanwhile, Anil is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

'Fighter' was released in theatres on January 25. (ANI)

