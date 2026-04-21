Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway has confirmed that efforts are actively underway to bring 'The Princess Diaries 3' to the big screen, revealing that she is "100 per cent" open to returning as Mia Thermopolis.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Hathaway said she and her team are currently working on developing the project, though the film has not yet received official approval.

Also Read | 'Michael' Release Date, Cast - Know About Jaafar Jackson's 'King of Pop' Biopic.

"We're constantly working on it. [The Devil Wears Prada 2] cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space," she said, explaining that competing commitments temporarily shifted focus.

She added that it "became impossible to focus on both at the same time", as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | Quote of the Day by Abhishek Bachchan Highlights Equality and Respect in Marriage: 'I Don't Want My Wife To Stop for Me'.

Despite delays, Hathaway stressed that Genovia remains a priority. "The intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next," she confirmed, while noting that the project is still not finalised.

"Greenlit or confirmed yet," she clarified, emphasising that development is ongoing rather than complete approval.

Acknowledging strong audience anticipation, she said, "everybody wants [a next installment]," and added that she and her collaborators are currently "chipping away at the script."

Reflecting on industry expectations, Hathaway said, "If I learned anything from [The Devil Wears Prada 2], it's that expectations are very, very high, and if you're going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park," as quoted by Deadline.

The original 'The Princess Diaries' (2001), directed by Garry Marshall and based on Meg Cabot's novel, starred Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary high school student who discovers she is heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia.

Julie Andrews played her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi. The film became a major box office success and marked Hathaway's breakout role.

Its 2004 sequel also performed strongly and introduced Chris Pine in his feature film debut as Nicholas Devereaux, Mia's romantic interest.

In 2024, Deadline reported that Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Lim would return to Disney to direct the third instalment of the franchise.

While Hathaway has confirmed her return to the role, it remains unclear whether original cast members Julie Andrews or Chris Pine will reprise their characters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)