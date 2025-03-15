Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Sitarist Anoushka Shankar unveiled her latest album, "Chapter III: We Return To Light", on Saturday in collaboration with Sarod player Alam Khan and a jazz and classical percussionist Sarathy Korwar.

The 43-year-old musician and daughter of sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar is cherishing the joy of unveiling "Hiraeth" and "We Burn So Brightly", the respective first and second singles from the new album.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold-Smuggling Case: Repeatedly Slapped, Hit in Custody; No Reliance Should Be Placed on My Statements, Says Accused Actress.

Shankar had manifested this ambitious trilogy in Goa, hoping to span multiple geographies with nods to her roots. Her desire for the album included a fascination for Goa Trance – India's electronic music export to the rest of the world, that's brought to the fore in “Chapter III: We Return To Light”, a press release issued on behalf of Shankar said.

Recently, she kickstarted the North American Tour in Seattle.

Also Read | 'Be Kind to Debutants in the Film Fraternity': Sonu Sood Drops Cryptic Post Amid Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Trolling for 'Nadaaniyan'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)