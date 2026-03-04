Facing political backlash following Pro-Palestinian speeches during the festival's closing gala, Tuttle received widespread support from the international film industry.Berlin International Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle will remain head of the Berlinale, but must accept certain guidelines, as reported by German press following a crisis meeting held by the Berlin International Film Festival's supervisory board, the Kulturveranstaltungen des Bundes in Berlin (KBB) on Wednesday.

A "consultative forum" and the development of a code of conduct for all cultural events funded by the German state are being planned, Minister of State for Culture Wolfram Weimer announced.

Tuttle faced political backlash following pro-Palestinian speeches at the festival's awards ceremony on February 21. Among them, Syrian-Palestinian director Abdallah Alkhatib accused Germany of accepting to be "partners of the genocide in Gaza by Israel" as he received an award for best feature debut for "Chronicles From a Siege."

Four days later, German tabloid Bild quoted insider sources claiming that German culture minister Wolfram Weimer would be firing Tuttle due to her lack of intervention in reaction to the statements.

The newspaper also claimed the festival's neutral stance on the Israel-Gaza issue was compromised as Tuttle had posed for a press photo with Alkhatib's film team, with many participants displaying the Palestinian flag or wearing the keffiyeh, the checkered scarf that serves as a symbol of Palestinian identity.

The supervisory board then held a first extraordinary meeting of the festival's supervisory board to "discuss the future direction of the Berlinale" on February 26. No decision was taken during the session.

Widespread support for artistic freedom

Tuttle's possible dismissal immediately prompted widespread support from the film industry.

A first open letter, meanwhile signed by nearly 2,500 filmmakers including Tilda Swinton, Todd Haynes, Nadav Lapid, Ilker Catak, Maren Ade and Tom Tykwer, defended all festival's guests' right to make statements or show symbols of their identity, without this being automatically seen as an endorsement by the festival leadership.

"An international film festival is not a diplomatic instrument; it is a democratic cultural space worthy of protection. Its strength lies in its ability to hold divergent perspectives and to give visibility to a plurality of voices," the letter stated.

"When personnel consequences are drawn from individual statements or symbolic interpretations, a troubling signal is sent: cultural institutions come under political pressure."

The petition stressed that the case embodied more than the festival director's position: "What is at issue is the relationship between artistic freedom and institutional independence."

More than 30 global film festival heads, including Cannes' Thierry Fremaux and Sundance's Eugene Hernandez, also published a statement of support on March 2, in which they recognized "the mounting pressures on film festivals everywhere to navigate volatile times while maintaining a safe space for the exchange of cinema, and of ideas."

"Supporting genuine freedom of expression, including the freedom to articulate imperfect or unpopular opinions, has never been more important," their letter states. "We need to maintain spaces where discomfort is embraced, where debates can be expansive, where new ideas can propagate and where unexpected — and sometimes conflicting — perspectives are made visible."

'Clarity, integrity and artistic vision'

More than 500 Berlinale employees also signed a letter noting how they had "witnessed firsthand the clarity, integrity and artistic vision that she has brought to the Berlinale."

"It is unlikely the KBB Supervisory Board could have appointed a more intelligent, ethical and responsive leader for the Berlinale, nor one more dedicated to the core principles that make this festival a vital platform for cinema in Germany and internationally," added the employees' letter.

"I am immensely proud of my team," Tuttle told German press agency dpa ahead of the supervisory board's second extraordinary meeting, confirming that she wanted to stay in her role: "The Festival and I want to continue the work we have started together in full trust and with institutional independence."

She admitted that the possibility of her resignation by mutual agreement had been discussed with Germany's minister of state for culture.

However, the support of the film community who spoke up in her defense was significant, Tuttle said.

It "underscored that the debate was not about one ceremony, one festival week or one person alone, but about the broader principle that cultural institutions must be trusted to operate within democratic and legal frameworks," she said.

"That is a powerful message. And in truth this has also renewed my own clarity after a few challenging weeks." While facing accusations of antisemitism, this year's festival was also denounced in another open letter by pro-Palestinian activists for not having taken an official stance in the conflict.

This article was edited by Sarah Hucal.

