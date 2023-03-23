Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a fun video remembering the golden period of relationships in movies with late actor Amrish Puri.

On Wednesday, Anupam dropped a video featuring himself and Amrish from an old award function.

In this throwback video, Kher started singing a funny song about a bald head that Amrish sang this song in front of the mirror while shooting earlier.

The duo can be seen at an award function and sharing their stories.

Sharing the video, "From memories: this song was sung at a stage show many years ago!! Made fun of bald people. How innocence was there in Amrish ji's smile!!! This was the golden period of relationships in movies! Relationships were easily made. And went on for a lifetime!!"

Anupam and Amrish have worked in films like 'Saudagar', Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Jaal: The Trap', 'Tridev', 'Trinetra' and Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate', among others.

Amrish Puri was undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He was so prolific that no Hindi film was complete without his presence. With his intense baritone and imposing presence, Puri always managed to bring magic to the characters.

After making his acting debut as a small-time hoodlum in 'Prem Pujari' in 1970, Puri went on to become one of the most renowned and credible actors in the history of Indian cinema, especially with his villainous roles as Mogambo in 'Mr India', 'Jagavar' in Vidhaata, Balwant Rai in 'Ghayal', Barrister Chadda in 'Damini' and Thakur Durjan Singh in 'Karan Arjun'. One can't also forget his role as Baldev Singh, a strict father in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Unfortunately, the versatile actor left for his heavenly abode on January 12, 2005, following a prolonged illness. It's been 18 years since Puri passed away and he is still fondly remembered by cinephiles due to his evergreen screen image. Undoubtedly, credits go to his iconic dialogues that still echo in our heads.

Coming back to Anupam, he will be seen in his 534th film 'The Vaccine War.'

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2023 in 11 languages.

Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency', 'The Signature' and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. (ANI)

