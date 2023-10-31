Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his son actor Sikandar Kher. Anupam took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Sikandar. He wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest Sikandar! You have grown to be a wonderful man! Confident, vulnerable, most of the time responsible, funnier of course and loving when you want! And a FANTASTIC actor!! My wish for you - May God give you all the happiness in the world! May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life! May you shave every alternate day if not every day and so on!". Anupam Kher Is Glad He Worked With Hema Malini in Some Films, Says ‘She Has the Same Grace, Magic and Dignity Even Today’.

"Your mother's wish apart from all this - GET MARRIED! Love and prayers always! @sikandarkher." In the picture, Anupam can be seen sitting on a sofa in a green suit that he teamed up with a pink t-shirt. Sikandar, on the other hand, can be seen standing next to him in a black suit. In response to this, Sikander wrote, "Haha thank you, Dad! Love you lots .. the shaving bit we'll have to sit and figure .. baaki sab ho jaega."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, The Freelancer. He was also in The Vaccine War, which was released on September 28. Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram. Calorie: Anupam Kher Wraps Up Punjab Shoot, Shares Pic on Insta!

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. Kher has completed the shoot of his film Calorie in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara. Apart from these projects, Kher also has Emergency, Signature and Vijay69 in his kitty. Sikander, on the other hand, has started shooting for season 3 of Aarya, where he will be seen reprising the character of Daulat for the third time.