Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to work on his new film 'Oonchai'.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Oonchai', which is touted as a friendship film, also features Boman Irani.

Also Read | Denis Villeneuve Birthday Special: From Blade Runner 2049 to Sicario, 5 Best Films of the Dune Director Ranked According to IMDb.

Excited about the shoot, Anupam took to Instagram and wrote, "And suddenly you realise... It is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings!"

He also shared a few pictures of himself at Mumbai airport, hinting that he is heading to a new location for the film's shoot.

Also Read | Lena Headey Birthday Special: 10 Powerful Quotes of the Actress As Cersei Lannister From Game of Thrones!.

"Pic clicked by my friend @boman_irani #Oonchai @rajshrifilms #SoorajBarjatya," he added.

Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 'Vivah', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)