Actor Anushka Sharma slammed the athleisure brand on Monday, for using her pictures without permission. Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka posted a picture of herself along with a caption slamming the athleisure brand, Puma. She wrote, "Hey Puma India, I am sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your brand ambassador. Please take it down," with an angry emojis. Anushka Sharma Left Furious After Virat Kohli Fan Leaks Video of His Hotel Room in Perth, Here's What Actress Has To Say on Husband's 'Invasion of Privacy'.

Via Anushka Sharma's Insta Story

Earlier, Anushka shared a sun-kissed picture in which she was seen flaunting her abs in a yellow-green coloured sports bra and black leggings. These pictures of the actor were re-shared by the brand without her permission. Promoting their end of season sale, they used Anushka's pictures.

Being the Indian ambassador for the clothing company, Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently promotes their products on social media. Talking about her work front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Qala. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Shares Pic From the Sets of Her Upcoming Sports Biopic.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films. In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.