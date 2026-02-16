Tel Aviv [Israel], February 16 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that it attacked early Monday morning and eliminated a terrorist who was engaged in an attempt to rehabilitate military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Hanin area in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

The IDF also reported that last week forces from its 91st Division "the Galilee Formation" eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists who were working to restore the terrorist organization's infrastructure in Lebanon.

In addition, the division forces destroyed several buildings and engineering tools that Hezbollah used to promote terrorist plots in southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

