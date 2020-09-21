Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Monday shared a pleasant all smiles picture after having a great swim.

The 32-year-old 'NH10' star, who is soon expecting to have her first child along with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli expressed her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers for their continuous love and support through her journey as a mother. She took over to Instagram to share the gorgeous picture along with some words of wisdom on the occasion of World Gratitude Day.

She quoted renowned author Eckhart Tolle and wrote, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance."

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor added, "Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... " After all, we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday."

The made for each other couple officially announced their pregnancy last month through social media and have already received loads of best wishes since then. (ANI)

