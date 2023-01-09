Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): On director and choreographer Farah Khan's birthday, several Indian celebrities on Saturday took to their social media accounts to extended warm wishes to her.

Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Farah wishing you love and light always."

Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora shared a blurry picture and wrote, "My oldest, Most stylish, sexiest, fashion forward friend...Happy birthday Kameeni. Love You."

Actor Maniesh Paul shared a selfie and wrote, "Happy birthday my Farrruuu stay the awesome soul you are always they dnt make them like you anymore. Love you."

Veteran actor Chunky Panday shared a picture captioning it, "Happy happy birthday my dearest @farahkhankunder."

Actor Kajol wrote, "Happy Birthday Farah Khan, Abundant love and affection always! Have a wonderful year ahead."

Ananya Panday shared an adorable selfie and wrote, "happy happiest to the best of the best. Love you!!!."

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy birthday you awesome human. Cheers to more fun, more laughter and more cake."

Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday ma'am. Wishing you only the best in life. You know we love you and just greatful that you are in our lives. Have a blessed year."

Farah is known for her spectacular choreographies in dance numbers like 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and many more.

She has also directed films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Tees Maar Khan' and 'Happy New Year'. (ANI)

