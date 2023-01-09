Get ready to be spooked as M3GAN arrives this Friday to make our New Years all scary. Focusing on a killer robot, this collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse studios brings forward a new story that seems to be as scary as they come. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and more, this looks like to be another hit for Blumhouse. M3GAN Box Office Collection Day 3: Blumhouse's Killer Doll Flick Earns $45 Million Worldwide, Recovers its $12 Million Budget.

With great early word of mouth and fans loving the titular doll in M3GAN, it looks like we might have a new horror icon on our hands. From a sinister trailer to a really fun marketing campaign, this looks like a good time at the theatres. So, before you check out M3GAN in theatres this week, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast of M3GAN

M3GAN stars Amie Donald as the body of the doll, while Jenna Davis voices the character. The film also stars Allison Williams as Gemma and Violet McGraw as Cady, and they will be joined by Jen Van Epps, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ronny Chieng and more.

Plot of M3GAN

After Gemma takes in her orphaned niece, Cady, she introduces her to M3GAN so that she could have some friends. After M3GAN accepts Cady as her human companion, she turns hostile towards anyone who comes between them.

Trailer of M3GAN

Release Date of M3GAN

While M3GAN is already out in the United States of America, the horror film releases in India on January 13, 2023. M3GAN Review: Blumhouse's Horror Film is An Instant 'Cult Classic' Say Early Reactions, Call it a 'Killer Good Time'.

Review for M3GAN

While the review for M3GAN isn't out yet, the page will be updated as soon as one is published.

