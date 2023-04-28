On the occasion of actor

's birthday, several celebs took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to The Family Man actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Ananya Panday shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Sam!! You're the strongest, most beautiful, forever inspiration."

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happiest birthday. Loads and loads of love and big hugs. Keep the smile on always." Actor Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Happy Happy Birthday to you Sam. Here's to another year of being fabulous! Sending you lots of love and virtual hugs!"

Anushka Sharma shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Samantha. Wishing you love and light always." Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday. Love and peace always." Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday my fellow taurean. This year is ours sirrrrrr." Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happy Birthday Samantha. You are one strong woman who inspires me. Keep shining Love and light always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam, based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. She gathered a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.