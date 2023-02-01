Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a fun party for her best friend Amrita Arora at her residence on her birthday. And guess who's the special guest at the bash? It was Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon. Yes, you read it right.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a picture with AP.

In the image, AP is seen posing with divas including Kareena, Malaika Arora and birthday girl Amrita.

"AP Dhillon in the house," she captioned the post.

Kareena further tagged producer Riteish Sidwani and told him not to photobomb.

For the birthday, Kareena opted a casual look in a black sleeveless top paired with leather trousers, a statement necklace, and rosy make-up. AP was spotted wearing white T-Shirt and shorts.

The birthday party was also graced by Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar among others.

Also spotted outside Kareena's home was her big sister Karisma Kapoor in a red printed dress.

Amrita shared pictures of Kareena's home on Instagram and showed how her friend decorated the terrace for her. There was a large golden balloon surrounded by plants, fairy lights and lamps.

Kareena and Amrita have been friends for over two decades now and have always supported each other. In August 2022, Kareena came out in support of Amrita after the latter faced trolling from several social media users.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

