Los Angeles, Oct 2 (PTI) Apple TV Plus has decided to cancel actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer series "Mr Corman" after just one season.

The cancellation comes after the show's final episode "The Big Picture" released on the streaming service on Friday, reported Variety.

"Mr Corman" premiered on Apple TV Plus on August 6.

The half-hour schoolteacher comedy-drama was created, written, directed and executive produced by Gordon-Levitt.

The actor featured as Mr Corman, a fifth-grade teacher who ponders the bigger questions to life and struggles with his own emotions while keeping his San Fernando Valley elementary school class afloat.

A former aspiring-musician, he works through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

The cast also included Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall aka Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward and Hector Hernandez.

The show was executive produced by Bruce Eric Kaplan, Ravi Nandan and Inman Young. Pamela Harvey-White was a producer.

Gordon-Levitt has another project with Apple TV Plus as he is executive producing and voicing a lead character in the streamer's new animated children's series "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory".

