Entertainment News | Arijit Singh, Mithoon's Creation 'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' out

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. The newly released song 'Dhun' from Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Saiyaara' is created by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

Agency News ANI| Jul 01, 2025 08:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Arijit Singh, Mithoon's Creation 'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' out
Poster of Dhun song (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The newly released song 'Dhun' from Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Saiyaara' is created by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

Have a look at the soulful song here:

Also Read | Did Pakhi Sharma Aka Bobby Darling Have a One-Night Stand With Munaf Patel? Actress Makes Sensational Claims About Her Alleged Past Relationship With Former Cricketer (Watch Video).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUmUOb7j3dc

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. In the film, he has been paired opposite Aneet Padda.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Actor and YouTuber Dilip Kumar Sahu Arrested Over INR 3.5 Lakh Credit Card Scam on Bus Driver in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Mohit said that he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

He said, "I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the raudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth" title="Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth" /> Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

  • Festivals
    Bonalu 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Rituals and Significance of the Traditional Hindu Festival Celebrated in Telangana, Dedicated to the Worship of Goddess Mahakali Bonalu 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Rituals and Significance of the Traditional Hindu Festival Celebrated in Telangana, Dedicated to the Worship of Goddess Mahakali
  • Videos
    Balrampur: 20-Foot Python Spits Goat Out After Swallowing It in UP Village, Shocking Video Goes Viral Balrampur: 20-Foot Python Spits Goat Out After Swallowing It in UP Village, Shocking Video Goes Viral
    • Close
    Search

    Entertainment News | Arijit Singh, Mithoon's Creation 'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' out

    Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. The newly released song 'Dhun' from Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Saiyaara' is created by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 01, 2025 08:42 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | Arijit Singh, Mithoon's Creation 'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' out
    Poster of Dhun song (Image source: Instagram)

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The newly released song 'Dhun' from Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Saiyaara' is created by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

    Have a look at the soulful song here:

    Also Read | Did Pakhi Sharma Aka Bobby Darling Have a One-Night Stand With Munaf Patel? Actress Makes Sensational Claims About Her Alleged Past Relationship With Former Cricketer (Watch Video).

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUmUOb7j3dc

    'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. In the film, he has been paired opposite Aneet Padda.

    Also Read | Bhojpuri Actor and YouTuber Dilip Kumar Sahu Arrested Over INR 3.5 Lakh Credit Card Scam on Bus Driver in Mumbai.

    Speaking to ANI earlier, Mohit said that he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

    He said, "I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the Saiyaara title track first. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly."

    Made under the banner of YRF, 'Saiyaara' will be released on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    Entertainment News | Arijit Singh, Mithoon's Creation 'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' out
    Poster of Dhun song (Image source: Instagram)

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The newly released song 'Dhun' from Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Saiyaara' is created by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

    Have a look at the soulful song here:

    Also Read | Did Pakhi Sharma Aka Bobby Darling Have a One-Night Stand With Munaf Patel? Actress Makes Sensational Claims About Her Alleged Past Relationship With Former Cricketer (Watch Video).

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUmUOb7j3dc

    'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. In the film, he has been paired opposite Aneet Padda.

    Also Read | Bhojpuri Actor and YouTuber Dilip Kumar Sahu Arrested Over INR 3.5 Lakh Credit Card Scam on Bus Driver in Mumbai.

    Speaking to ANI earlier, Mohit said that he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

    He said, "I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the Saiyaara title track first. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly."

    Made under the banner of YRF, 'Saiyaara' will be released on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    sarkari result
    50000+K+ searches
    cuet ug
    5000+K+ searches
    keam rank list 2025
    5000+K+ searches
    alexandra eala
    500+K+ searches
    arthur rinderknech
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results