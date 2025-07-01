Entertainment News | Arijit Singh, Mithoon's Creation 'Dhun' from 'Saiyaara' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The newly released song 'Dhun' from Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Saiyaara' is created by Arijit Singh and Mithoon.

Have a look at the soulful song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUmUOb7j3dc

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. In the film, he has been paired opposite Aneet Padda.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Mohit said that he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

He said, "I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the