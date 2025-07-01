YouTuber and Bhojpuri actor Dilp Kumar Sahu has been arrested by the Dahisar Cyber Police from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based man of INR 3.5 lakh under the pretext of providing cash in exchange for credit card swipes with minimal commission. He was arrested from UP's Kaushambi and brought to Mumbai on transit remand on June 28. Sahu has a history of similar frauds in Goregaon, Kandivali and other parts of Mumbai. Sagar Karande Scammed on Instagram: Marathi Actor Duped of INR 61 Lakh After ‘Liking’ Posts on Social Media for INR 150 Each! Here’s What Happened.

Bhojpuri Actor and YouTuber Arrested for Credit Card Scam in Mumbai

According to a report in Mid-day, Dilip Kumar Sahu allegedly duped a 44-year-old Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) driver from Borivali of INR 3.5 lakh with a fraudulent cash-on-credit scam in May 2025. The fraud came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the Dahisar Cyber Cell. As per the victim, the fraud began after he was commuting to work at the Poisar Depot in Kandivali when he noticed a poster that read - Credit Card Se Cash Leejiye along with a mobile number, which he saved.

On May 13, the victim contacted the number and spoke to a man who identified himself as Dilip Kumar Sahu. He offered to provide cash to the driver in exchange for a credit card swipe, charging only 2.5 per cent commission. Trusting the offer, the victim shared his credit card details, including CVV and OTP, on WhatsApp. Shortly, he received INR 19,500 via Google Pay after a deduction of INR 500 from an INR 20,000 transaction. The victim reached out to Sahu again on May 16 and requested INR 3.5 lakh. After he shared details of his two credit cards, this time INR 3,50,020 was deducted across multiple transactions, but no amount was transferred to his account. Dino Morea House Raid: ED Conducts Search at Actor Dino Morea's Residence in Mithi River Desilting Scam Case.

The victim was assured that the amount would be transferred to his savings account, which, as confirmed by the Dahisar Police, never happened. After realising that he had been cheated, the driver reported the matter on the national cybercrime portal and then approached the Dahisar Cyber Cell. After a probe was launched, the police traced the accused to Kaushambi (UP) and arrested him.

