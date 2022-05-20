Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): As his daughter Myra has made her Instagram account public, actor Arjun Rampal has requested his fans to shower love on his second child.

"My baby has decided to make her Instagram account public. After much contemplation, her mother and I have permitted. Please give her lots of love and kindness is my humble request to you all. Welcome @myra_rampal #love #peace #growth #learn #respect," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Myra made her Instagram debut in November 2019. Her Instagram feed currently consists of nine posts.

For those unaware, Arjun tied the knot with former supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. Unfortunately, in 2019, the two ended their 21 years of marriage. The two share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and shares son Arik with her. (ANI)

