Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle sang the evergreen 'Abhi na jao chhod kar' song during her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Amit Shah released the book 'Best of Asha', a photobiography of the legendary singer in Mumbai.

Also Read | ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ Teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves in Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal's Music Video Releasing on March 8 (Watch Video).

The book was released at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in the presence of the acclaimed singer.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to X and shared the video of Amit Shah and Asha Bhosle.

Also Read | Rajeev Khandelwal Recalls Being Star-Struck After Meeting Rajesh Khanna and Dilip Kumar, Showtime Actor Says 'I Was Blown Away'.

https://twitter.com/sambitswaraj/status/1765299795407814792

Conceptualized and initiated by Mumbai BJP president and the party MLA Ashish Shelar, 'Best of Asha' is a compilation of photographs of Asha Bhosle as captured by ace photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

Asha's style of singing, her songs, and her entire life journey have been captured in the photographs that have been published in this book. It is nothing less than a beautifully crafted 'treasure trove' of 42 of her best melodies, along with memories associated with it.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and spanned an illustrious and fruitful journey in the music industry of more than six decades.

In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.

In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

The singer has given several hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', and 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)