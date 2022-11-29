Panaji (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): Legendary actress Asha Parekh along with actors Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Prosenjit Chatterjee were honoured at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday.

Goa Chief Minister and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur felicitated the stalwarts with a shawl and a memento.

Also Read | IFFI 2022: Spanish Film ‘I Have Electric Dreams’ Wins Best Film; Check Out Other Winners From the Ceremony!.

On receiving the award, Ayushmann said, "Thank you for this award, the validation, for the gratification. We always look out for acknowledgements and this award means a lot to me. I have actually completed 10 years in the industry and I have tried to pick up social-cultural issues through my films. It feels good to stand here and receive this award here today."

Asha Parekh, too, shared her kind words while being felicitated at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

Also Read | #Jethalal Trends on Twitter After Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 7 Sixes in One Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match.

When host Samir Kochhar asked Asha Parekh to mention one memory that triggers her mind when she looks back at her remarkable journey, the iconic actress said, "I still remember the day when my first film 'Dil Deke Dekho' and will always remember that day for a lifetime."

Megastar Chiranjeevi was given the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the closing ceremony.

"I am here because of this film industry and because of my fans. I express my gratitude to the Indian cinema family and my fans. I am indebted. I also express my gratitude to my parents," Chiranjeevi said while receiving the special honour.

The 53rd International Film Festival of India began on November 20 and concluded on November 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)