Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Actor Ashley Reyes, widely known for 'How I Met Your Father' and 'American Gods', has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW's 'Walker'.

Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, 'Nudge', slated to premiere on March 3, reported Deadline.

Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited 'Walker' earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker's (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker's new partner.

A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state trooper for 8 years before that, Cassie is unconventional and wily, quick on her feet. She knows that she's one of the only women in her field and that the odds are always against her, but rather than colour inside the lines, Cassie chooses to splash vivid colours all over the canvas.

The CW's reimagining of the popular CBS drama 'Walker', 'Texas Ranger' centres on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years.

Season 2 follows the Walker family and their friends as they recover from the struggles of Season 1 and confront the demons of their past coming home to roost... all while being watched by an unknown voyeur.

In 'Nudge', a case of mistaken identity leads to an "electrifying" first meeting between Cordell (Padalecki) and Perez (Reyes). Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) gets some help with his little plan, and Colton (Jalen Thomas Brooks) realises he has feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson) that he needs to deal with.

In addition to Padalecki, Allen and Brinson, Reyes joins fellow series regulars Molly Hagan, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi and Odette Annable. Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore, Padalecki, Seamus Kevin Fahey and Steve Robin. The series is from CBS Studios in association with Rideback.

Reyes, probably best known for her series regular role as Cordelia on Starz's 'American Gods', can currently be seen in a heavily recurring role on Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father', a spinoff of 'How I Met Your Mother'. (ANI)

