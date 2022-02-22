Director Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited rom-com 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, will release on April 28 this year. Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies, which has bought the theatrical distribution rights of the film for Tamil Nadu, tweeted, "The month of love just got better!" Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara Recreate the Iconic Titanic Pose in New Poster!

"Happy to announce our association with Seven Screen Studio for the TamilNadu theatrical distribution of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'. In cinemas from April 28." Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'RAMBO' in the film. The name is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vignesh Shivan Releases ‘Thangamey’ Nayanthara’s Look As Kanmani From The Upcoming Film! (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

While Samantha plays a character called Khatija, Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film. Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).