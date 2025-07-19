Boston [US], July 19 (ANI): A video of a couple captured at a recent Coldplay concert, which led frontman Chris Martin to joke about them possibly having an "affair," has now resulted in CEO Andy Byron being placed on leave.

Byron, the CEO of data startup Astronomer, has been put on leave after he was allegedly identified as one of the individuals in the now-viral footage.

Also Read | 'Nikita Roy' Movie Review: Sonakshi Sinha Turns Desi 'Nancy Drew' in This Passable Supernatural Mystery Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given that Andy Byron has been placed on leave...We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," a spokesperson for Astronomer told PEOPLE.

The video, filmed during Coldplay's performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, showed a man and a woman on the event's 'kiss cam.'

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Shah Rukh Khan Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack? Don't Fall for This Viral Rumour!.

As the man put his arms around the woman, both appeared to quickly hide their faces after realising they were being shown on the big screen. The woman was seen briskly covering her face, while the man ducked out of sight soon after realising they were on camera.

The moment caught the attention of the Coldplay frontman, who joked from the stage that they might be having an "affair."

"Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," said Martin.

The clip went viral in no time, sparking speculation about the identities of the couple.

Amid the viral frenzy, Astronomer confirmed that Byron had been placed on leave.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn on Friday, Astronomer wrote, "...committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability."

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly," the company added.

The company, which did not directly confirm the identities of anyone in the video at the time, also clarified that Byron had not issued any statement. They also refuted reports suggesting that "other employees" were at the event and appeared in the video. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)