Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Athiya Shetty turned a year older on Sunday.

In evening, Athiya took to Instagram and shared cute pictures from her 31st birthday celebrations.

The first image shows Athiya holding a cup cake in her hands.

In another picture, we can see Athiya making goofy expressions while posing with her birthday balloons.

"Thank you for the birthday love and blessings ," Athiya captioned the post.

As soon as she dropped the pictures, members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and wished her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday [?]," Sanya Malhotra commented.

"Happy Happy Birthday! Sending you so much love for this upcoming year ," Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif commented.

Earlier in the day, her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty dropped an adorable birthday wish for her.

"Happy birthday my baby ," Suniel Shetty wrote on Instagram, adding a beautiful click from Athiya's haldi ceremony.

Athiya also received an adorable birthday wish from her brother Ahan Shetty.

"Happy birthday Athiya I wish you so much love and happiness now and forever. You've been by my side since day one and have always stood by me through some of the toughest times in my life. I can't even express just how much your love and care truly means to me," Ahan wrote.

Athiya, who is married to cricketer KL Rahul, works as an actor in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

