Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty, in the early hours of Sunday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Athiya Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel dropped a picture from Athiya's Haldi ceremony, which he captioned, "Happy birthday my baby," followed by a heart emoticon.

In the monochrome picture, the 62-year-old actor is seen kissing her daughter on her cheeks.

Soon after he shared the picture, his friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

A user commented, "Happy birthday to @athiyashetty"

Another user wrote, "happy birthday dear."

A user wrote, "Happy budday, Athiya."

Suniel, who is married to Mana Shetty, has two kids with her - Athiya and Ahan Shetty.

Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to the photographers and thanked them for their blessings.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan, along with her husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suneil will be next seen in the comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. (ANI)

