KL Rahul recently melted hearts with a sweet Instagram post, featuring a loving embrace with Athiya Shetty. The heartwarming caption reads, "Whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole Whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul Wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home Happy birthday wifey love you." In the heartfelt birthday wish KL Rahul shared, Athiya is seen looking radiant and smiling at the camera. Athiya Shetty Birthday: Meet The Fashionista Who Continues To Rule Our Hearts!

View Athiya Shetty's Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

