Los Angeles, Aug 23 (PTI) "Parks and Recreation" star Aubrey Plaza is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming film "Megalopolis".

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, the film already has actors Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne on board.

"The Godfather" filmmaker is directing the independently financed film, his passion project, from his own script.

Coppola previously described "Megalopolis" as a contemporary drama in which "the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love".

The film, mounted on a budget just south of USD 100 million, will begin production later this year.

Plaza, who is garnering career best reviews for her recent film "Emily the Criminal", is also set to star in the second season of HBO's hit anthology series "The White Lotus".

