Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Pathaan' are all set to unveil the second song of the film, a party anthem 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' soon.

Talking about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and will be out on December 22, 2022.

"Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music in my films have always been well reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I'm very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying from their pockets to come and watch the films we make. 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' is a song that I'm very proud of and extremely confident about. I think the audience will find it irresistible," he added.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first track of the film 'Besharam Rang', which gathered massive responses from the audience.

However, it also evoked a controversy with several BJP leaders expressing anger over the use of the colour saffron in Deepika Padukone's costume.

Some clerics in Madhya Pradesh were also left fuming over the film's title and sought a ban on the film's release.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Pathaan' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

