New Delhi [India], February 17: ET Industry Changemakers 2026, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), marks the achievements of entrepreneurs, re-shaping industries with new-age ideas. The event recognises the initiatives and achievements of various leaders from a multitude of professionally led sectors.

The felicitation ceremony was held on January 30, 2026, at Hotel the Grand, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by popular Indian film actor Ronit Roy.

The sponsors of the event were as below

TRS Tamara- T R Sawhney Group marks a defining moment with the announcement of its new luxury real estate project TRS Tamara in Kaushambi, Zero Kms from Delhi. Conceptualised to set new benchmarks in elite living, the project brings together contemporary architecture, luxury residences, and thoughtfully curated amenities. Designed for modern achievers, it reflects a vision where comfort, connectivity, and craftsmanship coexist seamlessly.

Medusa- Founded in 2018, Medusa Beverages has rapidly grown into one of the standout names in India's premium beverage landscape. Built on a commitment to quality, innovation, and a deep understanding of the modern consumer, the brand has expanded its presence with remarkable consistency. Medusa's journey reflects sharp market insight, strong execution, and a clear vision to make premium beverage more accessible and aspirational. Today, it stands as a testament to young leadership, bold thinking, and the pursuit of brewing curated drinks.

Kalra Hospitals- Dr. R. N. Kalra is the Medical Director & CEO of Kalra Hospital Sri Ram Cardio Thoracic Neurosciences Centre, an Organization working with an Objective and Commitment to Quality in meeting the needs and Striving to exceed the expectations of those it serves through continuous improvement, Integrity and maintaining medical Ethics, its Mission, to serve the community at large and lives of people who can't afford high cost of medical intervention affected Cardiovascular and Neurological disease in Particular.

Lexus New Delhi- Luxury today is defined not just by creativity in craftsmanship, but by the impact we create. Lexus stands for craftsmanship, innovation and responsible luxury. Partnering with the ET Industry Changemakers Event in Delhi is a natural extension of Lexus New Delhi's philosophy to support leaders who are aiming to redefine the standards and driving India's growth story- Praveen Singhal, CEO, Lexus New Delhi

Twisted Tails- Thrilled to be the Twist Partner at ET Industry Changemakers Awards, celebrating bold thinking, fresh perspectives and stories that challenge convention. One for every Tale.

Maan Fleet- Mann Fleet Partners Limited is a public limited company, incorporated in 1992, offering chauffeured luxury car and coaches rental and comprehensive mobility solutions such as event-based transportation, long-term and spot rentals, and self-drive leasing to corporates, government agencies, embassies. It operates on PAN India basis along with UAE, Saudi Arabia. The company has been involved in high-profile assignments including transportation for international dignitaries and global events like the IATA Annual General Meeting 2025.

Research Methodology

The research was done by Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted ET- Industry Changemakers awards north 2026.

The survey had these modules, i.e. Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, and a Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the excellent performers and contributors in different fields.

A comprehensive list of business entities, brand leaders and performers and certain affiliates businesses was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print -magazines, and other publications.

These business entities, brand leaders and performers and certain affiliates were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits.

The kind of work done by the nominees with focus on innovation and value propositions, contribute to the business world, society, and nation at large, Vision for the further addition of value to business world, society, and nation in future,

In addition, feedback of each nominee was assessed through multiple tools such as social media profile scan and customers/ colleagues or public feedback. All data was objectively analyzed to assess the eligibility and suitability of the nominee for the award.

Present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. using stated methodology for arriving at given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/ group companies are not responsible/liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey results.

List of Awardees

- Akshay Taneja of TDI Infrastructure - Developer of the Year

- Amol Pathak of Unity Group - Excellence in Luxury Apartment Sales

- Anesh Korla of Moder Solutions - AI Visionary Leadership

- Appinventiv - Leader in AI-First Product Engineering

- Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi - Contribution to International Learning Pathways

- Avneet Singh of Medusa Beverages - Visionary CEO in Beverages

- Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir - Excellence in Innovative Learning

- BigMuscles Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. - Leaders in Clean Protein

- Delhi School of Business - Excellent Institute in Management Studies

- Chitra Rajan of Radix Lifespaces Pvt. Ltd.- Excellence in Technology in Renewable Hydro Carbon Fuels

- Dhruv Galgotia of Galgotias University - Placement & Academic Excellence

- Edyta Kurek of Oriflame India Pvt. Ltd. - Women Visionary Leader in the Beauty & Wellness Industry

- G. Shunmuga Raja of Rightway Health International Pvt. Ltd. - Sustainable Direct Selling Model

- Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) of Chanakya Forum - Visionary Leader in the Media Industry

- Gautam Malhotra of Oasis Group of Companies - Excellent Craftmanship in Liquor - All Seasons Sir E Taj

- Jyoti Arora of Mount Abu Public School, Sector 5, Rohini - Excellence in the field of School Education

- Katsuhisa Asari of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. ltd. - Business Leadership Excellence

- Mashkur Ahmed of M A Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Infrastructure Consulting Services

- Mihir Kumar Dash of Business Intelligence Professionals (BIPROS)- Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Citizen Centric Governance

- Mirai School of Technology - Leader in New Age Tech Education in AI & ML

- Nand Kishore Garg of Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society - Excellent Institute in Management Studies

- National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NBC BEARINGS)- Excellence in Business Accelerator and Strategy Partner of the Year

- Nitin Gupta of KVG Agro Pvt. Ltd. (Ayufarms) - Inspiring Leader in Farm to consumer dairy excellence

- PC Mantra Infosystem Pvt. Ltd. - One of the Best Channel Partner of the Year - Noida

- Piyush Khurana of Track Opinion - Excellence in Business Impact Agency

- Praveen Kumar Jha of Indo Global Freight Express Pvt. Ltd. (IGF Express) - Excellence in Customs Clearance & International Logistics

- Preeti Chaudhary of Harvest Global SSP Pvt. Ltd. - Global Pioneers in GeoAI for Core and Edge SpaceTech/EO

- Pritika Singh of WEDERM Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Advanced Skincare R&D & Manufacturing

- QYRUS - Excellence in Software Quality Transformation

- Rachita Rana of Institute of Information Technology & Management - Excellence in Innovative Learning & Placements

- Rajat Mehta of Elite Pro Infra Pvt. Ltd. - Fast growing Real Estate Consultancy Firm - Elite Pro Infra

- CA Rajnish Kumar of Rajnish Singh & Co. - Outstanding Contribution to GST & Law Practice

- Raju Duggal of Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar - Outstanding Leader in School Excellence

- Rakesh Singhal of Shri Kunj Bihariji Group - Emerging Developer of NCR

- Ram Avtar of Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Social Change

- Ritu Khariyan of Delhi Wellness Clinics - Excellence in Aesthetics

- Rohit Seth of Seth Trading Company - Excellence in Fragrance Mentorship

- Sakett Tibrewall of RNS Group - Entrepreneur of the Year

- Sanjay Gondaliya of QuantumBot- Agentic AI Excellence in Enterprise Solution

- Shahnaz Husain of The Shahnaz Husain Group - Global Pioneer of Ayurvedic Herbal Beauty

- Sharv Murgai of ReadEasy.org - Excellence in AI in EdTech

- CA Sunil Gupta of Pioneer Outsource Services Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in IPO Advisory

- Surya Roshni Ltd. - Champion of Import Substitution

- Surya Roshni Ltd. - Global End-to-End Lighting Solutions Provider of the Year

- Vaibhav Aggarwal of VM Can Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Metal Packaging

- CA Vinod Chandran of MyLogic Business Management School Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in International Finance Professional Education

- Vishal Sharma of Reffair Innovations Pvt. Ltd.- Leader in Air Purification & Clean Air Technology

- Yajat Kumar of HL Kumar and Associates - One of the leading Employment Laws Consultant

- Yogesh Choudhary of Tejascore Techsystems Inc. - Entrepreneur in Finance Enterprise and Administration

