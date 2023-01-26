With Austin Butler receiving backlash for referring to Vanessa Hudgens as a "friend" when talking about Elvis, the actor has finally decided to credit to his ex-girlfriend for helping him out with the role. Saying that he owes her a lot for "believing' in him, Butler in an interview recalled how Hudgens pushed him to play the King of Rock. Vanessa Hudgens Comments 'Crying' Under a Post About Ex Austin Butler's Elvis Accent Being 'Genuine'

Check Out What Austin Butler Had to Say:

Austin Butler has now credited Vanessa Hudgens for helping him with ‘Elvis’ role after receiving backlash: “I was with my partner at the time. We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.” pic.twitter.com/WxgAWXguf6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)