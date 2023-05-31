Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): 'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor, on Thursday, treated fans with a teaser of her horror film '1920 - Horrors of the Heart'.

The movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt. The teaser gave a glimpse of an eerie landscape. One can also hear the haunted music being played in the background.

Sharing the link, Avika took to Instagram and wrote, "The time is 19:20 and here's the big news! #1920HorrorsOfTheHeart...In Cinemas on 23rd JUNE, 2023..Trailer Out Tomorrow at 19:20 #1920Trailer #1920 #HorrorsOfTheHeart."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs6OIIXtgEx/?hl=en

The film will hit the theatres on June 23. On Thursday, the makers will unveil the trailer.

In 2022, Vikram announced the film by sharing a picture with Avika, Mahesh Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccrr4A2JOZ8/

"1920 started a new chapter in my life and now another story set in 1920 will kick start in Hindi films the career of the immensely talented @avikagor and the gritty girl director @krishnavbhatt 1920 - horrors of the heart is written by my mentor and guru @maheshfilm - this time I play the producer - cheering from the wings for the emerging talent (sic)," he had captioned the post.

Sharing the same photo, debutant Krishna wrote, "The film that changed my life and made me want to become a director - 1920! Now more than a decade later I will direct 1920 - Horrors of the Heart with my leading lady, @avikagor! Super excited to be making this one with my heart, my love and my mentors @vikrampbhatt and #MaheshBhatt who are writing and producing it. #1920 #avikagor #vikrambhatt #maheshbhatt #krishnabhatt #horrorfilm (sic)." (ANI)

