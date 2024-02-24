Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Taking to Instagram, he posted several pictures from his sacred visit. In one of the images, Ayushmann is seen deeply engrossed in prayer. He also posed in front of the temple.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3t_vn3iGdO/?igsh=bGp5aHBnd3Ixd251&img_index=2

Ayushmann is seen wearing a yellow half-sleeved T-shirt, and black cargo pants. He wore a stole around his neck on which it's printed "Jai Mahakal".

"#Gratitude," he captioned the post, adding a folded hand emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2'. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. It emerged as a hit.

He is also excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year.He said that he will explore a 'number of genres' in 2024.

Ayushmann said in a statement, "I'm going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I'm currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres."

"Delivering a shared community-watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas."In 2024, I'm going to follow my gut even more. I'm thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)