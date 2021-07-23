Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, ahead of the occasion of Guru Purnima, which will be celebrated tomorrow, shared the impact that late singer-actor Kishore Kumar has had on his life and career.

Ayushmann, who is known for essaying diverse roles with perfection, revealed that Kishore Kumar has been a huge inspiration for him.

"Kishore Kumar is not just a legend and an icon, he is an institution. He has always been a beacon of inspiration for me, his songs have given me my biggest learnings when I decided to pursue my passion for music and I'm in awe of the legacy he has left behind," said Ayushmann.

The actor, who has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are offbeat, unique and socially relevant, called Kishore his "guru".

He said, "Kishore Kumar was the multi-talented showman of the century and as an artiste, I find that fascinating. He shaped the industry, has been inspiring musicians for generations and carved his name in the history of the Indian film and music industry. Honestly, he is, has been and will always be my guru."

The star, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor', also revealed his single biggest regret.

Ayushmann said, "It is my single biggest regret that I didn't get the opportunity to meet him and seek his blessings but, through his music, I'm blessed to understand his brilliance."

Kishore Kumar, who was born on August 4, 1929, was a man with multiple talents.Other than being the most accomplished singer of his time, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director and producer.

The star died of a heart attack in Bombay on October 13, 1987, but his memories are still etched in people's minds. Songs like 'Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si', 'Jhoome Re Jhoome,' 'Koi Humdum Na Raha,' 'Kehne Ki Nahin Baat,' 'Matwale Hum Matwale Suhani', to mention a few, are some of his widely-loved songs.

Meanwhile, speaking about Ayushmann's upcoming slate of work, he is currently in Bhopal shooting for his forthcoming film, 'Doctor G', which is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Ayushmann will soon be seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and 'Anek' helmed by Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)

