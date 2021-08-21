Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are managing to keep the romance alive in a long-distance relationship.

On Saturday, Tahira took to Instagram and penned a post for her husband saying she is extremely missing him.

Also Read | Sana Khan Birthday: Throwback To the Time When She Was Decked Up As the Prettiest Bride (View Pics).

"Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it's going to be two months of not meeting each other.... Feel like been cheesy might delete later ... the rains aren't helping too," she wrote.

For the unversed, Ayushmann is currently shooting for his film 'Doctor G' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while Tahira is at her home in Mumbai.

Also Read | Barun Sobti Birthday Special: Hot and Stylish Pics of the Asur Star That Are Droolworthy!.

Tahira's loved-up post has got a cute reaction from the 'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann.

He commented, "Bas two more weeks."

Ayushmann and Tahira got married to each other in 2008 and have two kids together -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)