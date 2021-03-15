Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for 'YHLQMDLG'. He was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova.

According to People magazine, during the 2021 Grammy Awards Show, the 27-year-old singer accepted his first-ever Grammy for best Latin pop or Urban Album for 'YHLQMDLG', which was his third studio album.

Accepting the award outside the Staples Center, the rapper thanked his fans for their support and said, "I'm very happy, I'm really happy, I'm really proud. I want to thank every person in the world that listened to my music and supported my career and my ideas."

As per People magazine, previously he was nominated for three Grammy Awards, two in the same category for his albums 'Oasis' and 'X 100pre' in 2020, and one in the record of the year category in 2019 for Cardi B's 'I Like It', which he joined as a featured artist.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost follow up with four.

Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

