After "Mast Malang Jhoom", the makers of the upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the new track "Wallah Habibi". Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company treated fans with a new song video and captioned it, "Yallah Habibi, it's time for Wallah Habibi! #WallahHabibi song out now." The song introduces two female protagonists from the movie Manushi Chillar and Alaya F showing their moves alongside Akshay and Tiger. The song was composed by Vishal Mishra, with vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The dance was choreographed by Bosco-Ceaser. Shot in the striking Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, the song is a visual treat for the fans. The track has been shot in extreme weather conditions with intense wind in Wadi Rum. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Movie Teaser To Be 100 Seconds Long!.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film was produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Accepts Tiger Shroff’s Swimming Challenge but Couldn’t Win – Find Out Why! (Watch Video).

Watch "Wallah Habibi" Song:

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha in a significant role. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser, which received a positive response from the fans. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will face a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan.