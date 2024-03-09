Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are fully immersed in promoting their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors have been updating fans with some entertaining content on their social media, from funny BTS moments to electrifying dance challenges. On March 9, Tiger Shroff treated his Instagram followers to a funny video featuring a swimming race against Akshay Kumar. In the clip, as Akshay dives into the pool and starts paddling, Tiger hilariously decides to take a shortcut. Instead of swimming, he sprints through the other side of the pool and claims victory. Sharing the funny video, Tiger wrote, "Hisaab barabar bade". Replying to which Akshay Kumar commented, "Hisaab barabar nahi Chote, hisaab yunhi chalta rahega". Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan! Ajay Devgn Responds to His Sports Drama Clashing With Akshay Kumar’s Film, Says ‘ Sometimes There’s No Choice’.

Check Out Tiger Shroff’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)