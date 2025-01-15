Los Angeles [US], January 15 (ANI): After getting nominated at Golden Globes, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has now bagged a nomination at BAFTA 2025.

'All We Imagine As Light' scored a single nomination in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. The movie was longlisted in three categories at the BAFTA, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Not in the English Language. However, it garnered only one nomination.

In 2024, the film made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires.

Payal was nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globe Awards this year. She did not win the award but still it was a moment of pride for Indian fans. All We Imagine As Light was also nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language Category, but lost to Emilia Perez.

'All We Imagine as Light' is currently streaming on Disney + Hotstar in India, where it premiered from January 3.

The BAFTA 2025 awards will be streaming live and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this February 16. (ANI)

