Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): The upcoming web series 'Ashram 3' directed by Prakash Jha has sparked controversy after Bajrang Dal workers ransacked the series' sets on Sunday during its filming and even threw ink at the director.

The filming was going on at the old jail in Bhopal, where the Bajrang Dal workers stopped the vehicles and pelted stones at them, leaving some crew members injured.

After the incident, Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal, clarified, "All the miscreants have been shunned from the premises and no one has been fatally injured, though some vehicles have been damaged. Further action will be taken against those responsible."

He added, "I want to assure everyone that a similar situation will not be repeated again."

Regarding the incident, Bajrang Dal Bhopal leader Sushil Sudele said, "We want the film industry to be promoted here in Madhya Pradesh. People should get employment, but this land should not be used to humiliate Hindu samaj. In the earlier installment of the series it was shown that women are exploited inside Ashram, is it so? Stop defaming Hindus and if he wants to gain popularity then why not name any other religion and see the number of protests that happen."

"We have given only a warning for now and Prakash Raj has said that he is in talks to change the show's title," he continued, adding "I repeat the show's name will have to be changed from 'Ashram' or won't be filmed here in Bhopal." (ANI)

