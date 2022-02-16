Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Indi], February 16 (ANI): With the demise of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri, a wave of sadness has swept across the nation.

Like others, actor Ravi Kishan is also heartbroken after learning about Bappi Lahiri's death.

In a conversation with ANI, Ravi paid his heartfelt condolences to Bappi Lahiri's family and recalled working with him.

"It's sad for all of us. I was, am, and will always remain Bappi Lahiri's huge fan. He had sung many songs in my Hindi and Bhojpuri films. He popularised disco culture in our country and now that culture has ended with his demise. I will always remember his smile that he had on his face all the time. He always kept the child inside him alive," Ravi grieved.

Bappi Lahiri died in a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He had been hospitalised for a month and was being treated for multiple health issues. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). (ANI)

