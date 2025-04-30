Washington DC [US], April 30 (ANI): Singer Barbra Streisand will join forces with the legendary singer Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Hozier, Ariana Grande and others for a collection of duets, reported Variety.

The record is titled "The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two," and is a sequel to her 2014 album "Partners".

As per the outlet, the music record will be released on June 27.

One of the 11 tracks, "One Heart, One Voice," is not a duet but rather finds Streisand forming a trio with two of the biggest voices in music, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, reported Variety.

Other singers who have boarded the ship with Barbra Streisand include Sting, James Taylor, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw and Seal.

The first single, a collaboration with Hozier on the classic 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,' has just been released to DSPs.

In a statement by Hozier as quoted by Variety, the singer was all praise for Barbra as he collaborates with her for the song.

"Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision. To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise." said Hozier as quoted by Variety.

The 'Take me to Church' singer believes that his song with Barbra 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' will be a tribute to Roberta Flack's incredible legacy.

"Ewan MacColl's 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,' made famous by the stunning Roberta Flack recording, has always mystified me. It is, to me, one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Like so many, I was deeply saddened to hear of her recent passing. Along with the honour I have to sing on this record with Barbra, I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack's incredible legacy." added Hozier as quoted by Variety.

Dylan has rarely recorded duets over the decades, so fans will be eager for the collaboration between him and Barbra.

On her iconic collaborations, the singer Barbra said, "I've always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways...and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, 'The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two,' gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them... and I hope that you'll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners," as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

