Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Bastar- The Naxal Story' starring Adah Sharma unveiled the film's official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Adah Sharma treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "15th March 2024. Prepare for the raw truth to hit hard. Bastar: The Naxal Story trailer is out now, shedding light on the path to a Naxal-free Bharat. Watch now."

Also Read | CCL 2024 Points Table Updated: Celebrity Cricket League Fixtures, Complete Schedule and Latest Team Standings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4IIiULL0BE/

In the trailer, Adah can be seen as IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, who is determined to make India naxal-free. There is footage of Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans, alongside scenes depicting JNU students celebrating their deaths. From grim sequences of individuals singing the National Anthem while engaging in horrific acts of violence, to heart-wrenching scenes of children being burnt and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people, this trailer leaves an impact.

Also Read | Roll, Camera, Action! Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay, Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, and Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR Feature in Vulture’s 100 Most Influential Fights in Movie History.

There are spine-chilling shots of Naxalites killing CRPF Jawans and also scenes depicting JNU students celebrating the death of Jawans. From sequences of individuals singing the National Anthem while engaging in horrific acts of violence, to heart-wrenching scenes of children being burnt and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people.

Vipul Shah launched the trailer of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' at ground zero with the entire film team present in Raipur.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15.

Makers have exposed the truth about number of martiers and how Psudo intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep.

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)