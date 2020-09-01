Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday urged people to wear masks by sharing a picture of himself wearing one.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor posted to Instagram a picture that showcased him sporting a mask while talking on the phone. The actor is seen sitting as he sports a black shirt and keeps his keys, a pair of glasses on the table.

Taking to the caption, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' actor wrote, "Behind every mask, there is a person trying to be safe. :) #WearMask #StaySafe #Lockdown."

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

As many as 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

India's COVID-19 case tally reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated.

65,288 people have succumbed to the disease in the country. (ANI)

