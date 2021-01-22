Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): American model Bella Hadid encouraged her fans to "take time to get help for mental health," after returning to social media on Friday.

According to E! News the 24-year-old model took her Instagram after a short hiatus and sent out a message on mental health for her followers. She wrote, "I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express."

She added, "The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through. I found myself, my strength and my light again."

Alongside her message, Bella shared a series of photos from her time away, including a shot of her riding a horse. Other pictures showed Bella's reading material, 'How to Love' by Thich Nhat Hanh, among others, as well as snaps of crystals and photos from outdoor activities.

"I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time," she continued. "Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me, for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It's worth it to get to your full potential," she concluded the post.

As most of her fans might recall, Bella has been very vocal about the importance of mental health over the years on her social media. While celebrating her twenty-third birthday in 2019, Bella had shared a note on Instagram about asking for help in times of need. (ANI)

