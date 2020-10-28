Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Bengali film and television actor Aparajita Adhya tested positive for COVID-19 and she has been advised home isolation, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Some of Adhya's family members have also tested positive for the contagion, he said.

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: India’s Best Dancer’s Next Episode To Welcome TMKOC Team To Celebrate Its 3000 Episodes Completion.

"Aparija and the members of her family who have contracted the virus are stable. They are in home isolation now," the official said.

The actress was not keeping well for the last few days, he added.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Flaunting a Diamond Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)