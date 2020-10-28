In a special amalgamation of sorts, Sony TV's dance reality show India’s Best Dancer's (IBD) next episode will see SAB TV's longest running show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s (TMKOC) entire team on this Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm, on Sony TV. India’s Best Dancer will celebrate the completion of TMKOC’s 3000 episodes, a feat that was achieved last month by the team. The episode will be hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and part-taking in the festivities will be IBD's celeb judges - Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Nora Fatehi Offers Little Girl Her Next International Music Video on India's Best Dancer (Watch Video).

The show will see some moves from the residents of Gokuldhaam Society, each of whom has a unique style and persona. The two parts episode will be dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s journey of over the last 12 years and will celebrate its success with music, dance and of course, comedy! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update: Jethalal Lands In Trouble, Is Unable To Source Navratri Outfits For His Society Friends After Making Tall Promises.

The current episodes of TMKOC are showing how after a lot of hits and misses, Gokuldhaam society members have succeeded in making arrangements to celebrate Navratri with as much enthusiasm and zeal as every year, with the exception of not gathering in the society compound together and playing garba.

