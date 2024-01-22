Actor David Gail, known for his performances in Beverly Hills, 90210 and the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles passed away at the age of 58. Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, writing, "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my sid," as per Variety. Colmenares continued, "Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another." Born on Februay 27, 1965, in Tampa, Fla. Gail made his television debut in one episode of Growing Pains in 1990 as a character named Norman. Evan Ellingson Dies at 35; Actor Was Best Known For His Roles in CSI-Miami, My Sister’s Keeper, 24, and More.

Gail played Stuart Carson, the fiance of Shannon Doherty's Brenda Walsh, for eight episodes on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. He was the second actor to portray Dr. Joe Scanlon in Port Charles, taking over the role from Michael Dietz in 1999. He appeared in 216 episodes before exiting the ABC soap the following year, as per Variety. Tyler Christopher, General Hospital Actor, Dies at 50.

Beverly Hills 90210 Actor David Gail Passes Away at 58

So saddened to learn of the passing of my former cast mate David Gail He was a good guy, a pleasure to be around, and I always thought he was a real talent. Sincere condolences to all his loved ones. Rest in Peace. Flight of Angels. #RIP #DavidGail #PortCharles pic.twitter.com/RAVIUB51Dn — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) January 21, 2024

Apart from this, he also played Dean Collins in the WB soap Savannah from 1996 to 1997. His other television credits include The Round Table, Matlock, Robin's Hoods, Murder, She Wrote, JAG and Doogie Howser, M.D. On the film side, he worked on Some Girl (1998), Bending All the Rules (2002), Perfect Opposites (2004) and The Belly of the Beast (2008), reported Variety.